Dev Patel and Anupam Kher-starrer Hotel Mumbai has made Rs 6.67 crore after six days. The film earned a total of Rs 60 lakh on Wednesday.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on social media.

Trade analysts claim the 'high-end multiplexes are bringing in the business,' and the film must maintain the grip to have a healthy first-week collection.

Starring Patel, Armie Hammer, and Kher, the film was earlier scheduled to release on 22 November in India, but hit the Indian theatres only a week later on 29 November. The movie, which recounts the November 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel in Mumbai by a group of terrorists, is directed by Anthony Maras, and has garnered considerable acclaim on its release.

Maras has also co-written the screenplay with Feet Collee.

The release of Hotel Mumbai came as a relief to Indian fans since the Indian release had faced its share of hiccups. The film did not hit Indian shores despite its initial release date of 29 March. As the film went mysteriously missing from the theatre listings, the Times of India investigated the factors that could have led to the film not being released in the subcontinent.

The film has, across the board, garnered a positive response for not fostering a sense of Islamophobia. "The film, for m,e is about the unlikely heroes of this hotel. The beauty of this story is that those staff of the hotel to whom you may not even give a second look, brings out their humanity. And it was really these people who put their lives on the line to save their guests. Because for them this hotel was their home, it was sacred to them," Patel had told Press Trust of India previously.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 11:57:08 IST