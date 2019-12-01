Hotel Mumbai box office collection: Dev Patel's drama on 26/11 terror attacks earns Rs 2.78 cr in two days

Hotel Mumbai, directed by Australian filmmaker Anthony Maras, released in India on 29 November (Friday). The drama earned Rs 1.08 crore on its opening day and Rs 1.70 crore on Day 2, taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 2.78 crore. The film has attracted audiences primarily from multiplexes in metropolitan cities, according to trade analysts.

Due to its limited release in the country, Hotel Mumbai has been unable to garner impressive numbers at the box office.

Here are the latest box office figures

#HotelMumbai gathers speed on Day 2... High end multiplexes of metros are contributing largely... Day 3 should only get better... 1.08 cr, Sat 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 2.78 cr. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2019

Hotel Mumbai recounts the 2008 attack on Mumbai’s luxury Taj Mahal Hotel, where dozens of guests and hotel workers were killed during a three-day siege carried out by Pakistan-based Islamist militants. Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Jason Isaacs and Nazanin Boniadi make up the film's cast.

The film's release was postponed from March to October and then finally to November. It had earlier failed to find any distributors in the country, owing to its "sensitive nature." Netflix had also dropped the film from its roster as it's embroiled in a legal battle with Plus Holdings, a Dubai-based company, reports the daily. Plus Holdings had moved the Bombay High Court filing a petition to seek injunction against Netflix from screening Hotel Mumbai. They claimed that they had the rights to release the movie in SAARC countries.

Press Trust of India recently reported that Hotel Mumbai will soon be made available to visually impaired individuals. The makers have associated with the XL Cinema app to give a wholesome cinematic experience to the visually impaired audience.

Hotel Mumbai is screening in theatres in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2019 12:24:23 IST