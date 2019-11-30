You are here:

Hotel Mumbai box office collection: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher's film makes Rs 1.08 cr on opening day

Hotel Mumbai has made Rs 1.08 crore on its opening day. The movie, which recounts the November 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel in Mumbai by a group of LeT terrorists, is directed by Anthony Maras and has garnered considerable acclaim on its release. However, maybe due to limited number of releases, the film was unable to rake in the big numbers.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on social media, adding that the film "needs to grow" over the next few days in the weekend.

Starring Dev Patel, Armie Hammer and Anupam Kher, the film was earlier scheduled to release on 22 November in India.

(Also Read: Anupam Kher on Hotel Mumbai: Sometimes, directors from outside do a better job of making a film on India)

Maras has also co-written the screenplay with Feet Collee.

The release of Hotel Mumbai comes as a relief to Indian fans since the Indian release has faced its share of hiccups.

The film did not hit Indian shores, despite its release date being set as 29 March initially. As the film went mysteriously missing from the theatre listings, the Times of India even investigated the factors that could have led to the film not being released in the subcontinent.

Patel plays Arjun, a newly promoted waiter, while Hammer and Nazanin Boniadi are David and Zahra, tourists and new parents. Jason Isaacs of Harry Potter-fame stars as a Russian businessman Vasili. Anupam Kher is also part of the cast, and will be seen as a chef in the same hotel.

Hotel Mumbai had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018 on 7 September, and received positive reviews for its portrayal of the harrowing attack.

Updated Date: Nov 30, 2019 13:17:39 IST