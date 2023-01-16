After standing tall on the music charts and being on a massive career high, Yo Yo Honey Singh left everyone in shock after he decided to quit the industry post suffering from alcoholism and depression. After remaining on a break, he did bounce back and proved all of his detractors wrong. It is pertinent to note that Honey Singh has struggled with several issues and has seen the darkest of times, besides the stardom that he enjoyed. Speaking of which, Honey Singh has on several instances opened up on his journey and struggles. This time too, he revealed how he received the support of celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar during his bad phase.

Deepika Padukone suggested me a doctor while SRK and Akshay supported me: Honey Singh

In a special interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Honey Singh said that he was confused about whom to consult after remaining unwell for several days. It was Deepika Padukone who came forward and recommended a doctor to him.

“Deepika ko same to nahi problem hui thi, unko laga meri jaisi problem hai, mera case bahut serious tha. Deepika ne gharwalo ko ek doctor Delhi mei suggest kiya and main unke pas gaya (Deepika had been through a similar problem but my case was very serious. She recommended a doctor’s number in Delhi and I went to see him).”

He also added that actors Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar also supported him during the phase. “While Shah Rukh bhai supported me a lot, Akshay paji used to call me a lot,” he added.

The singer further added that all of them gave him assurances about his work and asked him to not care about anything.

On the workfront

After remaining away from the limelight for several years, Honey Singh is now ready to be back and has started working again. In his upcoming projects, Honey Singh has sung songs in upcoming films Selfiee and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

