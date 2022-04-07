Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, has filed a police complaint against a group of four to five unidentified men, after being allegedly manhandled at a South Delhi club on 27 March.

Singer Hirdesh Singh, better known by his stage name Yo Yo Honey Singh, has filed a police complaint against a group of four to five unidentified men, after being allegedly manhandled at a South Delhi club on 27 March.

Subsequently, on 28 March, the Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) after the singer and his lawyer Ishaan Mukherjee’s complaint of "nuisance, misbehaviour and threat”.

According to the police, the incident had occurred at Skol Club in South Extension-II on 27 March. The FIR stated that Honey Singh had performances at the club on the evenings of 26 and 27 March when a group forcibly got up on the stage.

As per the FIR, when Honey Singh was playing on the stage, four-five unknown men started misbehaving on stage and tried to disrupt his show. They also showed beer to the crowd and tried to push the performers on the stage. After that, a person in a checked shirt caught Singh's hand and started to pull him to the front. As he was trying to avoid the person, the man kept challenging and threatening him. Singh also noted that the person was armed. The singer also asserted that another man in a red shirt was making a video of the incident saying, “Honey Singh ko Bhaga Diya”.

The situation got out of hand, and as a result of the circumstances, all the artists including Singh vacated the stage and departed the venue in the middle of the show. The case has been filed under the sections of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and others, according to an Indian Express report.

For the unversed, Honey Singh has been performing live in different cities these days. Earlier, the Bollywood rapper made headlines when his wife Shalini Talwar registered a domestic violence case against him and sought Rs 20 crore as compensation from him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

