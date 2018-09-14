Homecoming trailer: Julia Roberts' struggles with half-forgotten truths lend mystery to psychological thriller

A shroud of mystery envelops Amazon Prime Video's Homecoming, the trailer for which was released on Thursday.

The opening sequence of the two-minute-three-second trailer saw Julia Roberts in a dimly lit office, staring at the empty aquarium perched at the corner of the room. The video proceeds, featuring Roberts in two parallel narratives.

Homecoming follows Heidi Bergman (Roberts), a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, where she helps soldiers transition back to civilian life. However, four years later, when she is quizzed about her role in the facility and the reason behind her leaving it, the only answer that is given is 'I don't know. '

Rapid camera movements, shuttling of narratives, an abnormally quiet, clinical setting with only the voice of the interviewer booming through the empty corridor lent the trailer a pall of impending disarray.

Directed by Sam Esmail, the creator of Mr. Robot, the series is based on the popular podcast of the same name. It is created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg.

Apart from Roberts, the series also stars Bobby Cannavale Stephen James, Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovsky and Dermot Mulroney among others. Homecoming will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 2 November.

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018 13:16 PM