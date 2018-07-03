Homecoming first look: Julia Roberts plays a therapist in Amazon's upcoming conspiracy thriller

Amazon Studios released the first look pictures of Homecoming, the upcoming psychological thriller. Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at Homecoming Transitional Support Center that helps soldiers to adapt back to civilian life.

Four years later, she has begun a new life in a small town and is working as a waitress when a Department of Defence auditor visits to interrogate her about her abrupt departure from the facility.

In the images, Roberts looks completely different from her glamorous Hollywood avatar, as a brunette in a business suit. The photographs do not reveal much, but do give us an idea that the show will revolve around the therapy sessions Roberts will have with the soldiers in the facility.

According to Variety, Homecoming is based on the hit podcast of the same name by Gimlet Media. The podcast originally featured the voices of David Schwimmer, Catherine Keener, Amy Sedaris, David Cross and Oscar Isaac. The series has been written by the creators of the podcast, Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. It has been directed by Sam Esmail, creator of the Mr Robot series.

Homecoming will be Roberts' television debut, reported Entertainment Weekly. The series also stars Oscar winner Sissy Spacek (of Carrie and The Help fame) as Bergman's mother, Shea Whigam (from Kong: Skull Island) as the auditor, Bobby Cannavale is Colin Belfast, Bergman's boss and Stephan James as Walter Cruz, the soldier whom she interacts with at the support facility.

Other cast members include Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovsky, and Dermot Mulroney, wrote Variety. Roberts will also serve as executive producer of the series.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 17:37 PM