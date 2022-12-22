Hombale Films' founder Vijay Kiragandur: We have submitted our application for Oscars for Kantara, have fingers crossed

Bagging more than Rs. 400 crores, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is one of the most-watched films of 2022. Credited for revolutionising the Kannada cinema and making Rishab a household name, Kantara stands tall as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. It seems that after being an astounding crowd-puller in 2022, Rishab’s directorial is eyeing the Oscars. Yes, you read that right. In a glorious piece of news for all the Indian movie buffs across the globe, after SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer magnum opus RRR, Kantara has been sent for the consideration of Oscars 2023. Adding just another feather to its hat, Rishab’s period drama Kantara will soon be in the race along with RRR and the critically acclaimed Chhello Show, as Indian movies for the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Confirming the news, founder of Hombale Productions, Vijay Kiragandur in his recent interview with India Today, said that they have kept their fingers crossed.

In his latest conversation with the media house, Vijay revealed that the makers have submitted Kantara’s application for the Oscars. Moreover, he revealed that the entire Kantara team has kept their fingers crossed as the final nominations haven’t come so far. India Today quoted Vijay as saying, “We have submitted our application for Oscars for Kantara and have our fingers crossed as the final nominations are yet to come. Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope it can find a voice worldwide as well.”

Earlier, in his conversation with the news agency PTI, Vijay revealed that Kantara will be a franchise and once Rishab will be back, the makers will start the discussion that what will be the next project “a sequel or a prequel.” Vijay added, “We will have something in a couple of months. We definitely have plans for Kantara 2 but there’s no timeline.” Rishab had earlier said that he plans to make a followup to the blockbuster movie.

Talking about the movie, Kantara is written and directed by Rishab, who is largely responsible for the success of the movie. The movie, which hit the theatre on 30 September, received an overwhelming response. Set in the fictional village, Kantara revolves around the story of a Kambala champion, essayed by Rishab himself, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range Officer, Murali—essayed by Kishore. Released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, Kantara also features Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda as prominent characters. While audiences flooded social media with their love for the movie, several celebrities also lauded the film including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

