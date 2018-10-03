Holmes and Watson trailer: Will Ferrell, John C Reilly are hilariously goofy in this Pink Panther-esque comedy

Columbia Pictures unveiled the first trailer of Holmes and Watson recently. The film unites Step Brothers co-stars Will Ferrell and John C Reilly as the famous detective Sherlock Holmes and his aid Dr John Watson in a hilarious Pink Panther-esque set up.

The trailer depicts the two going about their cases in outrageously idiotic manners. Ferrell's Sherlock goes about his cases not thinking about the consequences of the way he does it. In one of the funniest scenes, Sherlock's acute calculation is aped as Ferrell keenly predicts the angle at which to hit a glass jar full of bees in order to kill a mosquito sitting on it. Once the mosquito is dead, Watson and Sherlock is soon hounded by deadly bees; while Sherlock screams, Watson fires at the insects in panic.

The comedy also stars Rebecca Hall as Dr. Grace Hart and Ralph Fiennes as Holmes’ arch nemesis, Professor Moriarty. As Hall introduces herself, Holmes reacts on hearing a woman can be a doctor, drawing a clever satire on Victorian patriarchal norms. He simply responds by pointing at Watson and saying, "Fortunately we have a real doctor here." Reilly immediately carries the thread forward by plainly asking Hall, "Would you like some heroin?"

Holmes and Watson will open in theaters on 25 December. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 18:19 PM