Freida Pinto is all set to make a visit to Mumbai, India after a very long gap. She will be seen making a whirlwind visit to Mumbai to attend Christian Dior’s special fashion showcase on March 30.

Being one of Dior’s longtime supporters, Freida has been specially invited to attend and be part of their special show dedicated to India.

Freida, who has been amidst prep for her upcoming projects, will be taking a few days off to be part of this special Dior celebration.

Freida, via her production venture Freebird Films, is currently prepping for The Henna Artist and Huma Abedin’s biopic.

The Henna Artist is a series based on Alka Joshi’s bestselling debut novel from Miramax TV written and executive produced by Sri Rao.

Huma Abedin’s New York Times bestselling memoir Both/And, A Life in Many Worlds will be turned into a TV series where Freida will star as Hillary Clinton’s top aide and longtime advisor in the project. Pinto (Freebird Films) and her producing partner Emily Verellen Strom will executive produce the series alongside Abedin.

Talking about her India visit, Freida says, “I’m coming back home to Mumbai after almost 3 years and I’m so excited that this trip is also going to be a meaningful one with Dior. When fashion brands use their platform to highlight the incredible contribution from other cultures and in this case my own, my Indian culture, it’s an association I cannot afford to not get behind. I’ve had a longstanding and meaningful relationship with Dior and this time Maria Grazia Chiuri is using her Fall 2023 collection to highlight the collaboration and artistry between the brand and the Chanakya Atelier and Chanakaya school of Craft in Mumbai. This is also a statement on how women support women and celebrate each other by making sure everyone’s efforts feel seen. As an Indian, this is a moment of immense pride as this will be such a memorable celebration of Indian craftsmanship and textiles. This has already been an incredible year for India in the field of arts and sports and so it’s only fair we add fashion to the list too.”

Prior to her visit to India, Freida, alongside Sharon Stone among other female luminaries have been honored at this year’s New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) Muse Awards.

