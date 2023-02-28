“RRR” took home four trophies at the 2023 HCA Film Awards ceremony, but it was film’s star Jr NTR’s absence that grabbed the eyeballs. At the awards, organised by the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA), director SS Rajamouli, actor Ram Charan and music composer MM Keeravani represented the “RRR” team.

In a Twitter post, the HCA said an invitation was extended to Jr NTR but the actor couldn’t attend the ceremony as he was shooting for his next feature film in India. “Dear RRR fans & supporters, we did invite NT Rama Rao Jr to attend the #HCAFilmAwards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support,” the Hollywood Critics Association tweeted on Tuesday.

Dear RRR fans & supporters, We did invite N. T. Rama Rao Jr. to attend the #HCAFilmAwards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 27, 2023

At the HCA awards, held at Beverly Wilshire last week, “RRR” won best international film, best action film, best stunts, the best original song trophy for “Naatu Naatu“. The film is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s — Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

“RRR” has so far won a Golden Globe for best original song for “Naatu Naatu” as well as two Critics Choice Awards — best foreign language film and best song for “Naatu Naatu“. The track is also nominated for best original song at the 2023 Oscars.

It also features Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The film was released worldwide in 2022 and collected over Rs 1,200 crore in reported earnings.

