Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey to appear before London court on sexual offence charges

In a statement, Kevin Spacey said that he will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend himself against the charges

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with sexual offenses against three men in Britain and is expected to appear in a court in London this week.

The 62-year-old actor is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

In a statement, Kevin Spacey said he will voluntarily appear in a British court over sexual assault charges, adding he was confident he would prove his innocence.

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise," Spacey said in a statement to the Good Morning America TV show.

"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence," the two-time Oscar winner said.

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against Spacey last month.

Spacey was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The former "House of Cards" star ran London's Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film "The Usual Suspects" and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie "American Beauty".

But his celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.

Spacey, considered one of the finest actors of his generation, lives in New York.

With inputs from AP and AFP

