Holi 2023: Hit Bollywood tracks that will set the right party mood
When speaking about the Holi dance, Bollywood is just the right place to find some of the best songs to hit the dance floor. Check out the top five Bollywood songs for Holi 2023.
After a hiatus of almost three years, people in India are geared up to celebrate Holi with enthusiasm and zeal. While Holi is all about playing with colours and enjoying delicious food, what is Holi without music and dance along with a DJ party to top it all? People often organise parties and events to celebrate the festival with family and friends as they all dance in groups while wearing bright-coloured outfits. When speaking about the Holi dance, Bollywood is just the right place to find some of the best songs to hit the dance floor. If you are also ready to celebrate this Holi by setting the right party mood, we’ve brought you a list of some hit Bollywood tracks.
Bollywood songs for Holi parties:
Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)
While it has been almost a decade since the film was released, its songs are still popular and continue to rule our playlists. One such song is Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s Balam Pichkari which is perfect for your Holi party. The peppy music and catchy lyrics will light up anyone’s mood.
Rang Barse (Silsila)
The classic Holi song from the 1981 film is an evergreen hit number for Holi parties. Suny by Amitabh Bachchan himself, Holi celebrations are incomplete without matching steps to the song.
Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi (Waqt: The Race Against Time)
Featuring actors Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, this song is yet again another catchy party track for your Holi party. The song rides high on energy with all the right chords striking the listeners.
Title Track (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)
Filmed on Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, the song is one of the popular choices for Holi parties. With the vocals of singers like Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, and Monali Thakur, the song is perfect for your DJ Holi party.
Holi Ke Din (Sholay)
Going back to the classic hits, this song is perfect for a traditional Holi party where people want to dance to dhol beats.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Manoj Bajpayee on his lowest phase of his career: 'Used to go to sets, get chased away with abuses'
Manoj Bajpayee is set to appear in The Family Man season 3, the Netflix series Soup and the movie Bandaa.
When Sushmita Sen revealed about being diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease; check deets
Sushmita Sen recently shared that she suffered a heart attack a few days back and underwent angioplasty.
Selena Gomez returns to social media, shares vacation pictures amid rumours of feud with Hailey Bieber
Meanwhile, Selena, who seemingly is trying to keep things off her mind and avoid any kind of negativity was seen sharing a good deal of time with her family. Adding pictures from her trip to Texas, she wrote, "Texas girl at heart."