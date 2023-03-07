After a hiatus of almost three years, people in India are geared up to celebrate Holi with enthusiasm and zeal. While Holi is all about playing with colours and enjoying delicious food, what is Holi without music and dance along with a DJ party to top it all? People often organise parties and events to celebrate the festival with family and friends as they all dance in groups while wearing bright-coloured outfits. When speaking about the Holi dance, Bollywood is just the right place to find some of the best songs to hit the dance floor. If you are also ready to celebrate this Holi by setting the right party mood, we’ve brought you a list of some hit Bollywood tracks.

Bollywood songs for Holi parties:

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) While it has been almost a decade since the film was released, its songs are still popular and continue to rule our playlists. One such song is Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s Balam Pichkari which is perfect for your Holi party. The peppy music and catchy lyrics will light up anyone’s mood.

Rang Barse (Silsila) The classic Holi song from the 1981 film is an evergreen hit number for Holi parties. Suny by Amitabh Bachchan himself, Holi celebrations are incomplete without matching steps to the song.