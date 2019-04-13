Hobbs & Shaw: Trailer of Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham's action film to be released in 10 Indian languages

Makers of Hobbs & Shaw are going all out to woo their Indian audience, and will soon release the trailer in 10 Indian languages to cater to the local audience.

Universal Pictures India will release the trailer in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali and Bhojpuri.

The narrative of this highly-anticipated spin-off of Fast and Furious film, directed by David Leitch, follows Dwayne Johnson's US Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs as he enters an unlikely association with Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw. The dynamic duo of Johnson and Statham return to screen as they combat the evil mercenary Brixton, played by Idris Elba. Vanessa Kirby will also be featuring in the film in a pivotal role.

Ever since the project was announced, Dwayne Johnson has been posting stills from the film. He introduced Elba's character in October 2018 as one who would "wreck havoc, hell and mayhem" in the Fast and the Furious universe.

Hobbs & Shaw has been directed by Deadpool 2 helmer David Leitch and is slated to arrive in theatres on 2 August.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 11:03:41 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.