Hobbs & Shaw box office collection: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham's spinoff earns Rs 42.90 cr in opening weekend

The first spinoff of the Fast & Furious franchise, Hobbs & Shaw, has been performing well at the Indian box office. The film had a remarkable opening (Rs. 13.15 crore) day, becoming the second highest Hollywood opener in 2019, after Avengers: Endgame. According to trade analysts, all versions of Hobbs & Shaw earned Rs 13.75 crore on 3 August (Saturday) and Rs 16 crore on Sunday, taking the total collection to Rs 42.90 crore.

Here are the latest box office figures for Hobbs & Shaw.

#FastAndFurious: #HobbsAndShaw - a popular franchise in #India - packs a solid total... Witnesses good growth on Day 3... Will be interesting to see how it performs on weekdays... Fri 13.15 cr, Sat 13.75 cr, Sun 16 cr. Total: ₹ 42.90 cr Nett BOC. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2019

The film's opening day earnings surpassed the first day collections of Brie Larson-fronted Captain Marvel ( Rs 13.01 crore), Jon Favreau's Disney live-action remake of The Lion King(Rs 11.06 crore), and the Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home (Rs 10.05 crore). Despite the film having been leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, as well as on YouTube, hours before the film's theatrical release, the box office collection does not seem to have been affected

Hobbs & Shaw stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jason Statham. The duo are joined by Shaw's sister, a rogue MI6 agent Hattie, played by Vanessa Kirby (The Crown). This time around, they have to combat the evil mercenary Brixton (who calls himself the Black Superman), played by Idris Elba.

Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) from a script by longtime Fast & Furious narrative architect Chris Morgan, the film is produced by Morgan, Johnson, Statham, and Hiram Garcia. The executive producers are Dany Garcia, Kelly McCormick, Steven Chasman, Ethan Smith, and Ainsley Davies.

Hobbs & Shaw has earned $180.8 million worldwide on its opening day. According to The Associated Press, the film grossed on $60 million in North America and couldn’t match the box-office pace of recent Fast & Furious films.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2019 17:26:16 IST