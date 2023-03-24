When COVID broke out the medical community had no idea how to deal with it. Globally people were completely confused including the doctors, scientist and the government. The biggest confusion was regarding whether we will survive, what medicines will work and what won’t.

‘The Vial’ also chronicles the development of the Covishield vaccine — From isolation of the strain at Pune’s National Institute of Virology to manufacturing billions of vials of two of the world’s most effective vaccine candidates in record time to cater to the country’s massive population.

COVID didn’t spare anybody and the one thing that was positive about it was the rich and poor were treated alike. The resources weren’t enough to deal with the situation. When the pandemic struck we ran out of everything- bed, oxygen, medicines.

We were able to build a vaccine of our own because we had a strong leadership in front of us which believe in self-sufficiency. The Vial’ takes a closer look at some of the case studies that put the spotlight on the determination of the Indian government and health workers in making vaccines accessible to people even in the remotest areas, braving harsh terrain and landscapes.

Today, a majority of India’s 1.3 billion people have received at least one round of the vaccine — a herculean task, given the diversity of the country. India also set an example for the world with the Vaccine Maitri initiative through which 232.43 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were provided across 100 countries.

One thing we need to admit was that we were able to build a strong vaccine of our own because of our strong leadership. The Indian government gave 900 crore rupees for research. The researchers had to come together to isolate the virus and it wasn’t an easy task. The scientists had to say how PM Modi gave freedom to take decisions. India was the fifth country in the world to isolate the virus and this was possible because of the support of PM Modi and the Indian government. COVID vaccine was ready for human trial. But it was not just a financial risk, but it involved the lives and livelihood of all. The COVID 19 vaccine story is an incredible success story of the country!

