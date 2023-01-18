History TV18 is set to launch a brand new season of its flagship local production and one of India’s longest-running factual entertainment series – OMG! Yeh Mera India on Thursday, 26th January at 8 PM.

Premiering on the occasion of India’s 74th Republic Day, season 9 of the hit series promises to inspire a sense of wonder, appreciation and celebration among viewers, leaving some surprised and others, beaming with pride.

The new season of the HistoryTV18 original, hosted by popular television star Krushna Abhishek, features 40 exclusive stories from across the country, airing over ten weekly episodes. India, throughout its history, has been a melting pot, rich in influences, cultures and ideas from all over the world. On its episodes, the show presents the great diversity of the country, OMG! Yeh Mera India offers a kaleidoscopic view of the brightest minds and exceptional individuals in pursuit of their boldest dreams and unusual talents.

Featuring record breakers and impact makers, History TV18’s popular series promises to deliver inspiration and admiration in equal parts. A case in point is the Jaipur-based craftsman who excels at carving intricate miniature designs on gold and silver, holding 53 world records for his art! On the other end of the spectrum, an artist from Mumbai has set 15 records creating larger-than-life mosaic artworks made with discarded materials like keyboard buttons, paper cups, clay diyas, books, wrappers and more.

Some of his renowned works include a portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made from 75,000 CDs and a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi made using 43,000 cassettes. Indeed, one man’s trash can be another man’s treasure, as also demonstrated by a maverick entrepreneur’s mission to upcycle cigarette butts into soft toys, cushions and even mosquito repellent. More than 10,000 Crore cigarette butts add to litter every year in India, creating a real and present environmental hazard. Stories such as these have been handpicked for their relevance to modern-day concerns. Sustainability is a pertinent theme this season and

viewers of OMG! Yeh Mera India will see several first-of-a-kind initiatives around innovation and impact that are sure to resonate with the youth. Watch an environmental engineering graduate from West Bengal, fashion an intriguing solution to proliferating water hyacinth – an invasive plant species and pollutant. The unique initiative makes sarees using the plant’s fiber, also creating employment opportunities for over 200 women.

From drone light shows intended to replace fireworks and reduce the carbon footprint, to 3D printed houses that are a step towards zero-waste construction, India’s creative geniuses are taking on challenges to make a real difference. Their stories get pride of place in the latest edition of OMG! Yeh Mera India.

Krushna Abhishek, who has presented the show since its inception, shared his thoughts on the Season 9 launch, “Hosting every season of OMG! feels like a homecoming for me, thanks to the unwavering love and support of our loyal viewers. This season has been special since I got a chance to travel around the country and personally meet and film with several of the amazing people whose life and work, we showcase on the programme! It is wonderful to see the varied dimensions and unique achievements of fellow Indians first-hand. Real-life hero stories of courage and conviction, of following one’s own path, being one of a kind and making an impact, is very inspiring. I feel honored and humbled to have had the privilege of bringing these stories to viewers.”

Previous seasons of OMG! Yeh Mera India have enthralled millions of viewers across television and digital platforms, so far generating over 2 billion views and 10 billion impressions. Carefully selected for their OMG quotient, delivered with humour, the short but extensively researched and well-produced stories offer a wholesome offering of entertainment and learning. A recipe that ensures discoverability, high repeat consumption across platforms and an evergreen quality. The impact created by the series is not limited to the small screen and personal devices but flows over from reel life to real life too. Select stories from the show have been adapted for the big screen, while a few extraordinary individuals popularized by the show have won recognition for their efforts and talents through the conferral of prestigious awards such as the Padma Shri.

Stories on the show aren’t just incredible, but also touching. Avinash Kaul, Managing Director,

AETN18 and CEO-Broadcast for Network18 is thrilled about the direction in which this show continues to take factual entertainment, “The best stories are those that strike a chord and that viewers engage with at a deeper level. With OMG! Yeh Mera India, we present a series that emphasizes real-world, positive stories of uncommon individuality and bold inventiveness that can benefit the collective. At HistoryTV18, we are committed to creating a show that is a testament to those who truly make India incredible. A nation of people who we can all be proud of, whether for their ideas, abilities, achievements or creative genius.

The show has been created with a vision to inspire countless others, not just in their capacity to dream, but also to do more, be better and work towards shared solutions for a brighter future.”

OMG! Yeh Mera India S9, premieres 26 January, 2023. Every Thursday, 8 PM

