The Ukrainian defense ministry has sparked outrage and garnered severe criticism and backlash after posting an image of Marilyn Monroe as the Hindi goddess Kali on social media.

In the post, we see an image of the 1950s Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe superimposed over a mushroom cloud from an explosion. In the picture, the actress is shown as the sacred Hindu goddess Kali, who is known as the goddess of destruction.

It resembles a picture of Marilyn from 1954’s The Seven Year Itch where the actress’ white dress famously billowed up following a gust of wind.

In the artwork, Monroe was recognisable as the goddess Kali with blue kin, a long and pointed tongue and a garland of skulls around her neck.

Reacting to the post, Indian official Kanchan Gupta, a senior adviser to the country’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted, “Recently Ukraine [Deputy] Foreign Minister was in Delhi soliciting support from India Behind that fakery lurks the real face of Ukraine Govt. Indian goddess Ma Kali has been caricatured on a propaganda poster. This is an assault on Hindu sentiments around the world.”

The Ukrainian defense ministry apologised after facing severe backlash. Emine Dzheppar, Ukraine’s first deputy minister of foreign affairs apologised and said, “We regret depicting Hindu goddess Kali in distorted manner. Ukraine and its people respect unique Indian culture and highly appreciate support. The depiction has already been removed. Ukraine is determined to further increase cooperation in spirit of mutual respect and friendship.”

In July 2022, documentary filmmaker Leena Manimekalai received flak for the poster of her movie Kaali, where the image depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the Goddess and smoking.

Hinduphobia alert : Leena Manimekalai, unfortunately your documentary is an attempt in the increased efforts to demonize, vilify and erase the oldest surviving indegenous faith and its faithful followers. Have some shame. pic.twitter.com/JoL5EEotLf — Rashmi Samant (@RashmiDVS) July 4, 2022

Leena reacted to the criticism and wrote in Tamil, which translated into, “I have nothing to lose. I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it (sic).”

