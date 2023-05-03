Entertainment

Hindu goddess Kali posing like Marilyn Monroe: Ukraine sparks outrage in India

The artwork resembles a picture of Marilyn from 1954's The Seven Year Itch where the actress' white dress famously billowed up following a gust of wind.

FP Staff May 03, 2023 13:12:11 IST
Hindu goddess Kali posing like Marilyn Monroe: Ukraine sparks outrage in India

The Ukrainian defense ministry has sparked outrage and garnered severe criticism and backlash after posting an image of Marilyn Monroe as the Hindi goddess Kali on social media.

In the post, we see an image of the 1950s Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe superimposed over a mushroom cloud from an explosion. In the picture, the actress is shown as the sacred Hindu goddess Kali, who is known as the goddess of destruction.

Hindu goddess Kali posing like Marilyn Monroe Ukraine sparks outrage in India

Related Articles

From Amsterdam to Canada to Abu Dhabi, how IIFA has taken Hindi Cinema to places

SISU - Official Trailer: Jorma Tommila looks ready for action in this gritty and gruesome film

It resembles a picture of Marilyn from 1954’s The Seven Year Itch where the actress’ white dress famously billowed up following a gust of wind.

In the artwork, Monroe was recognisable as the goddess Kali with blue kin, a long and pointed tongue and a garland of skulls around her neck.

Hindu goddess Kali posing like Marilyn Monroe Ukraine sparks outrage in India

Reacting to the post, Indian official Kanchan Gupta, a senior adviser to the country’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted, “Recently Ukraine [Deputy] Foreign Minister was in Delhi soliciting support from India Behind that fakery lurks the real face of Ukraine Govt. Indian goddess Ma Kali has been caricatured on a propaganda poster. This is an assault on Hindu sentiments around the world.”

The Ukrainian defense ministry apologised after facing severe backlash. Emine Dzheppar, Ukraine’s first deputy minister of foreign affairs apologised and said, “We regret depicting Hindu goddess Kali in distorted manner. Ukraine and its people respect unique Indian culture and highly appreciate support. The depiction has already been removed. Ukraine is determined to further increase cooperation in spirit of mutual respect and friendship.”

In July 2022, documentary filmmaker Leena Manimekalai received flak for the poster of her movie Kaali, where the image depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the Goddess and smoking.

Leena reacted to the criticism and wrote in Tamil, which translated into, “I have nothing to lose. I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it (sic).”

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 03, 2023 13:12:32 IST

TAGS:

also read

Ray-Esque: Satyajit Ray's famous friends and encounters
Entertainment

Ray-Esque: Satyajit Ray's famous friends and encounters

On the eve of Satyajit Ray's 102nd Birth Anniversary on May 2, here are the filmmaker's famous friends and encounters. Ray and the violin maestro Yehudi Menuhin were also friends. They had caught up with each other in Bombay. Menuhin had seen a clutch of the master’s films.

Watch: Rakhi Sawant goofs around with the paparazzi, says 'I'm a shape-shifting Naagin'
Entertainment

Watch: Rakhi Sawant goofs around with the paparazzi, says 'I'm a shape-shifting Naagin'

At her recent spotting, actor Rakhi Sawant goofed around with the paparazzi and said- 'I'm a shape-shifting Naagin'.

Aadyam's Manish Saksena: 'Indian is not necessarily ethnic'
Arts &amp; Culture

Aadyam's Manish Saksena: 'Indian is not necessarily ethnic'

He is a textile savant as well as a marketing maven. He talks about Aditya Birla Group's social enterprise and homegrown businesses must draw from the villages.