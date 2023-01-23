On the occasion of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 126th birth anniversary, we look at some films that were made on his life and legacy. From Sachin Khedekar to Rajkummar Rao, several actors have essayed this role in their careers, but do we still have a tell-all, know-all film about the leader?

One of the most ambitious ones was by Shyam Benegal, called Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005), where the titular character was played by the very effective Sachin Khedekar. We also have Tigmanshu Dhulia’s 2017’s Raag Desh, which Kunal Kapoor described as his best acting experience since Rang De Basanti. We have Rajkummar Rao’s Bose: Dead Or Alive too, which attempts to talk about the mystery behind his death.

Truth behind his death

In an interview with India Today, Bose’s grandnephew Ashis Ray, while shedding light on that mysterious plane crash, made some explosive revelations. He said, “He most certainly died in a plane crash on August 18, 1945. After the crash in Taipei, he was taken to a Japanese military hospital, where he passed away six hours later. There is overwhelming documentary evidence that this is what happened. Tragic but true. His remains were taken to Tokyo in September 1945 and are still preserved in the Renkoji temple there. More than 75 years have passed, but India has still not deemed it fit to bring his remains back.”

Indo-Japan relations

While talking about the relations between the two nations, he revealed, “In the early 1950s, even before diplomatic relations were established with Japan, Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru sent the then acting consul-general in Tokyo to the temple. And having determined and established what various investigations had revealed but not made public–that those remains were indeed Subhas Bose’s–he instructed this officer to offer full cooperation as far as the Government of India was concerned for the maintenance, upkeep and preservation of the remains. And, so, from the early 1950s, the MEA has been paying the temple to preserve the remains with the highest honour and with homage.”

Politics involved?

Talking about bringing back his ashes, Ray stated, “There has been resistance from the remains coming back to India from a section of Subhas Bose’s extended family. There has been some resistance from political parties in India to the ashes coming back. That is the main reason why they haven’t come and touched Indian soil. Prime Ministers Nehru and Narasimha Rao both attempted to bring the remains back but unfortunately, they failed because of the stiff opposition. Today, we are in a situation where the only person with legal and moral authority over the remains–his heir and daughter Professor Anita Boseâ€”can request the Government of India to do whatever is required. And that is just a phone call from an Indian government leader to a Japanese government one.”

