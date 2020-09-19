Himani Shivpuri discharged from Mumbai hospital seven days after testing positive for coronavirus
Himani Shivpuri was receiving treatment for coronavirus at Mumbai's Holy Spirit hospital after getting admitted on 12 September.
Veteran Bollywood and television actor Himani Shivpuri, who was tested positive for coronavirus, on Saturday said she has been discharged from a city hospital in Mumbai.
The 59-year-old actor was receiving treatment for the novel disease at Holy Spirit hospital after getting admitted on 12 September.
Shivpuri said the doctors have advised her to quarantine at home as there was an improvement in her health.
"There is improvement in my health and doctors suggested I should be in home quarantine for 15 days and then I will get myself tested again," Shivpuri told Press Trust of India.
On Friday, the actor thanked healthcare workers in a post on her official Instagram page.
Check out the post below
The actor had recently shot for a comedy show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. She had said that even though adequate safety measures were followed on the sets, she still doesn't know how she contracted the disease.
In her over three-decade-long career, Shivpuri has featured in many critically-acclaimed and blockbuster movies such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Raja, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Khamoshi, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Biwi No 1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...
On the small screen, she has been part of shows such as Yatra, Sasural Simar Ka, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi and Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani.
