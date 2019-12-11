Hillary Clinton, Lance Armstrong documentaries, two Lin-Manuel Miranda films added to Sundance 2020 lineup

The Sundance Institute announced the lineup for its Indie Episodic, Shorts and Special Events sections for the film festival in 2020. This section is scheduled to include documentaries on Hillary Clinton and Lance Armstrong, and two Lin-Manuel Miranda films, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Kim Yutani, Director of Programming, states the independent voices through the films are sure to resonate with audiences across the spectrum. “Defined by distinctive voices and enlightening viewpoints, these are riveting projects that find inspiration in the urgent stories and extraordinary individuals of our times," The Wrap quotes Yutani as saying.

Among the projects announced on Tuesday, 48 percent is helmed or created by one or more women, 33 percent helmed or created by one or more people of colour, and 19 percent by the people who identify as LGBTQIA+. Out of these, seven films have been supported and backed by the Sundance Institute during development.

A documentary on Taylor Swift will kick off the festival where new films, including the Will Ferrell-Julia Louis Dreyfus remake of the Swedish film Force Majeure and Benh Zeitlin’s long-awaited follow-up to Beasts of the Southern Wild, are also set to premiere.

Programmers for the preeminent showcase for independent cinema, founded by Robert Redford, and set annually in the mountains of Park City, Utah, announced the lion share of the lineup for its 2020 edition last week. The lineup of 118 feature-length films, culled from a record 15,100 submissions, come from 27 countries, includes 44 first-time filmmakers, and is among the most diverse in the 37-year history of the festival.

The coming Sundance, set for 23 January to 2 February, follows a 2019 festival that saw big-pocketed streaming services set off an avalanche of high-priced acquisitions, some of which notably fizzled at the box office. Amazon paid large sums for Late Night and The Report but neither made much of a dent in theaters. Amazon is now shrinking its exclusive theatrical window for some releases. Warner Bros paid $15 million for the Bruce Springsteen-infused coming-of-age tale Blinded by the Light but it failed to catch on.

(With inputs from agencies)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2019 11:35:04 IST