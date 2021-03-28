Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma become parents for the second time, to a baby girl

Hilary Duff, in an Instagram post, revealed that the baby was born earlier this week on 24 March.

Actor-singer Hilary Duff and singer-songwriter Matthew Koma have welcomed their second child together, a daughter.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Younger star revealed that the baby was born earlier this week on 24 March.

The 33-year-old also said they have named their daughter Mae.

Duff shared a photograph of the baby, alongside Koma, their elder daughter Banks (two) and Duff's son Luca.

The former Disney star announced the birth of the newborn on Friday on social media without giving out many details.

During the lockdown, while Duff was pregnant with Mae, she revealed on social media that she got exposed to COVID-19 and was quarantined from her family.

Duff and Koma, also 33, tied the knot in December 2019 in Los Angeles, before welcoming their first child Banks the year prior.

Duff shares nine-year-old Luca with ex-husband, ice hockey player Mike Comrie.