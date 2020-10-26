Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma expecting second child together, announce news on Instagram
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma had their first child together - Banks Violet Bair in October 2018.
Actor-singer Hilary Duff and singer-songwriter Matthew Koma are set to welcome their second child together. The 33-year-old star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.
Duff is also a mother to her eight-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband, ice hockey player Mike Comrie. Koma, also 33, shared the same video on Instagram, writing, "Lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021."
lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021 A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on
Duff and Koma tied the knot last December in Los Angeles.
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Violet Bair, in October 2018.
