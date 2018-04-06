Hidden Figures, Academy Award-nominated film on three black NASA scientists, will be adapted into TV series

Hidden Figures, the 2016 Oscar nominated film, which received extraordinary praise for its depiction of three women scientists who contributed to the development of the American space programme set in the 1960s, is going to be converted into a TV series for Nat Geo, as reported by Variety.

The movie, based on the novel Hidden Figures: The Story of the African-American Women Who Helped Win the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly, broke stereotypes and is considered a path-breaking film showcasing diversity and women empowerment in the mainstream. The television adaptation is in early stages of development but will be keenly awaited based on the well-received 2016 movie.

The movie version, which starred Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, and Jim Parsons of The Big Bang Theory-fame, had clinched three Academy Award nominations and grossed over $235 million in worldwide box office earnings, as stated in the same report.

Two years later, the beloved movie is getting its TV adaptation, executive produced by Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of Chernin Entertainment, as reported by Variety.

Nat Geo has been actively producing high quality anthology shows, with their flagship show Genius which chronicled the journey of Albert Einstein, getting a second season with Antonio Banderas, playing Pablo Picasso, the genius painter, after its first season raked up no less than 10 Emmy nominations. Leonardo DiCaprio is also attached to a Nat Geo show under development based on The Right Stuff which chronicles the early days of space program as well.

Published Date: Apr 06, 2018 15:16 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 15:16 PM