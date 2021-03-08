HFPA reveals plans for 'transformational change' after Golden Globes diversity controversy
Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement that it would focus on adding Black and other underrepresented members to its organization in addition to increasing transparency around its operations.
Facing heightened scrutiny around its membership and practices, the group behind the Golden Globe Awards says that it is committed to immediate “transformational change” and reforms.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement Saturday that it would focus on adding Black and other underrepresented members to its organization in addition to increasing transparency around its operations.
The group outlined initial steps that it will take over the next 60 days, including hiring independent experts to audit its bylaws and membership requirements, engaging in outreach to add Black professionals to the organization and hiring an independent law firm to review its policies and to set up a confidential way for individuals to report violations.
In the lead up to the 2021 Golden Globes last weekend, a series of exposes in the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times gave the group an unflattering spotlight for its lack of Black members and financial practices, leading to widespread criticism from those in the entertainment industry. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler called for change on the broadcast, as did award winners of the night like Jane Fonda and Dan Levy. Three HFPA members took the stage during the low-rated show to acknowledge the controversy.
The Time’s Up Foundation issued a statement in response to the organization’s new game plan expressing scepticism that the HFPA will fix its problems and demanding more specific details, timetables and firm commitments.
Time’s Up president and CEO Tina Tchen said that “the clock is ticking.”
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Golden Globes 'hybrid' red carpet, from kitchen to living room, was vicarious escapism, more than a fashion statement
The virtual Golden Globes red carpet looks from home, made it seem human, rather than a calculated marketing ploy. Hence, the human desire to get dressed up was truly one of the biggest winners of the night.
Golden Globes 2021: Jane Fonda accepts Cecil B DeMille award, calls for diversity in Hollywood
Jane Fonda cited the power of storytelling in her acceptance speech and urged her colleagues to show leadership, representation and denounce favouritism in Hollywood.
Golden Globes 2021: Chloé Zhao becomes second woman to win best director honour
Chole Zhao joins Barbra Streisand, who won the best directing honours in 1984 for Yentl.