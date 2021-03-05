Television Academy joins hands with firm to evaluate diversity, inclusion policies after Golden Globes backlash

Television Academy partners with ReadySet, a consulting firm that aims to make work environments more inclusive.

Los Angeles-based Television Academy, which organises the Emmy Awards, has partnered with ReadySet, a consulting firm that aims to make work environments more inclusive.

According to the Deadline, on Thursday, 4 March, the Academy said that they are going to evaluate and analyse the policies and procedures of the Academy while considering diversity, inclusion and equity initiatives. Speaking about the latest development, Frank Scherma, the Chairman of the Academy, said that it is important that the industry reflects the world at large both on and off-screen because they realise the power of storytelling and how it influences the way we see the world.

The Academy’s recent diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiative will include staff, leadership, membership surveys. These surveys will be done to understand the areas where improvement is required and to assess the attitudes towards Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Frank said that they believe that the visibility for those should increase who have been underrepresented and marginalised. He added that for the Television Academy, the work starts from its staff members, membership and leadership. He believes that with several movements happening around like MeToo, Black Lives Matter, change is imperative. Frank believes it is important that they are listening and they will act.

Y-Vonne Hutchinson, CEO and founder ReadySet, said that the Academy is uniquely positioned to drive change across the industry. He added that they are going to work with the leadership and membership team to create a result-oriented path, reported Variety.

The latest development comes after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) faced controversy for the lack of diversity in the members among its ranks, reported Deadline. The Press oversees the Golden Globe Awards which was heavily criticised for lack of Black members. Addressing the backlash, Meher Tatna, former HFPA President said, “We must ensure everyone gets a seat at our table,” stated Hollywood Reporter.