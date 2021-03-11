HFPA hires diversity consultant after inclusivity controversy, calls it first step into 'reformation'
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, organisation behind the annual Golden Globes, has hired two advisors to oversee the implementation of institutional changes
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organisation behind the annual Golden Globe Awards, has hired two experienced advisors to assist it with making changes within the organisation that has been criticised for lack of diversity in its ranks.
Many people have expressed outrage in recent days after a Los Angeles Times report revealed that the HFPA has no representation from the Black community among its 87 members.
In a statement, posted on its official website on Tuesday, the HFPA said that it has hired Dr Shaun Harper to serve as its Strategic Diversity Advisor for the next five years.
The organisation has also retained Ropes & Gray as outside counsel "to conduct a comprehensive review of HFPA policies, assess our membership process, operations, governance, and review our alignment with industry best practices in various areas."
"We understand the importance of building a more inclusive organization and becoming more transparent in our operations, and these hires are an important first step," the statement read.
On March 6, the HFPA had said on social media that it has the intention to reform, starting with the hiring of a diversity expert and an independent counsel among "initial steps we will take over the next 60 days".
During last month’s Golden Globes telecast, three leaders of the HFPA -- Helen Hoehne, vice president; Meher Tatna, board chair and past president; and Ali Sar, current president -- had taken to the stage and addressed the controversy.
The three members had stressed that "Black representation is vital" and that they’re working to make diverse membership "the norm".
