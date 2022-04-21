Do you know what is common between Reel and Real Tiger? Check out!

Sajid Nadiadwala's highly anticipated action-thriller Heropanti 2 used the name of its protagonist and linked it to the famed Tadoba National Reserve, one of the country's oldest and largest Tiger reserves, as part of an unusual marketing effort.

The goal of this campaign was to raise awareness about the conservation and protection of India's tiger population by parodying a line from Heropanti 2 – the posters outside Tadoba National Park read 'Tiger dhoondne se nai...kismat se milta hai,' which enthralled and amused fans, who quickly shared the campaign on social media.

The billboard was distributed to Tiger Shroff fan organisations as well as animal rights activists, and the action star acknowledged this when he posted a fan's reply -

"Wow!! ", Tiger wrote in his post. In the lodge area of Tadoba National Park, I came upon this extremely interesting banner. I can't believe how much excitement and craziness there is for Babloo and #Heropanti2. @tigerjackieshroff, I adore you."

With Heropanti 2, the trio of Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff, and director Ahmed Khan are looking to push the limit and set a new benchmark in action, following the success of Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. This time around, the blockbuster sequel has been made on a massive budget and will feature never-before-seen action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

