The trailer of Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited action-thriller Heropanti 2 is finally out, and the high-octane trailer has set expectation soaring for the audience.

Featuring Tara Sutaria [Inaaya] as the female lead, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui [Laila] as the antagonist, Heropanti 2 is a sequel to the 2014 release Heropanti, which marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger Shroff.

The trailer opens with Siddiqui being introduced as the mastermind of cyber-crime, someone who does not bat an eyelid before killing people ruthlessly. Siddiqui’s hysterical laughter while stabbing people gives us a glimpse of his eccentric negative character in the movie.

Babloo [Tiger] then levels up the swag in his action avatar, performing some gravity-defying stunts and his signature back flips. While Tiger plays a smart computer genius, he is also a fearless fighter who leaps on cars, does somersaults, and even fights Shaolin monks as his father’s [Jackie Shroff] Hero [1983] signature flute tune plays in the background.

Sutaria is a head-turner in her glamorous avatar of a self-made billionaire who falls in love with the hero but suddenly parts ways with him owing to unforeseen circumstances. Sutaria’s chemistry with Tiger is scintillating, and definitely something to watch out for.

As the film unfolds, a face-off between Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui ensues amidst much action, drama, and edge-of-the-seat thrills. The trailer also gives us a peek into some of the songs in the movie, composed by the legendary AR Rahman.

The dying scenes of the trailer feature Siddiqui asking Shroff to quit his "heropanti" ways, and Tiger replies fearlessly with his famous dialogue, “Pehle hee kaha tha… Sabko aati nahi, meri jaati nahi."

Tiger Shroff took to Twitter and shared the release of the trailer.

Babloo dhundne se nahi...

Qismat se milta hain.. 💯 Aur aapki qismat hain achi kyuki aarha hoon mai milne aapse iss Eid #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Heropanti2

Directed by @khan_ahmedasas

Trailer out Now💥⬇️https://t.co/k7uVb7bpDz — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 17, 2022

Helmed by director Ahmed Khan, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Heropanti 2 is slated to hit theatres on Eid this year, on 29 April.

