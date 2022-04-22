A viral video shows Tiger Shroff getting mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy.

Actor Tiger Shroff was swarmed by a sea of admirers as he entered Mumbai's Gaiety theatre for the launch of the latest song from Heropanti 2, 'Whistle Baja 2.0', on Friday. Tiger can be seen surrounded by fans as he waves to them and comes out of the theatre in photos that have gone popular on social media. As numerous people attempted to take selfies with him, he was escorted by his crew.

Tiger dropped by the theatre for the premiere of 'Whistle Baja 2.0'. The performer, who has always dazzled audiences with his daring action sequences and mind-blowing dance moves, is currently preparing to release Heropanti 2.

The release of Heropanti 2 is currently the buzz of the town. In addition to Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will star in the film. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Rajat Arora, is ready to take us on an adventure. AR Rahman composed the soundtrack for the film.

