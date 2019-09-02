Hero: First look of Sivakarthikeyan in PS Mithran's upcoming action thriller released

The first look of Sivakarthikeyan from his upcoming film Hero was released earlier today. The poster features Sivakarthikeyan standing tall and determined amidst chaos and destruction holding onto a mask. The intriguing still makes us wonder if he will portray some sort of vigilante in the forthcoming thriller.

The film is directed by Irumbu Thirai-fame PS Mithran, and also stars actors Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Ivana. Bollywood actor Abhay Deol is confirmed to play an antagonist in the film. While the music of Hero is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, George C Williams will helm the camera.

24 AM Studios, which produced Siva's Remo and Seema Raja, is bankrolling this project.

Check out the first look here

In September 2018, while talking to Times of India, Mithran said that he and Siva had worked on a short film and have been planning to work together for a while. Apparently, they were supposed to work on a project even before Irumbu Thirai.

“I’d written a story for him long ago, and we were supposed to do a film even before Irumbu Thirai released, sometime in 2017. After the release of my film, we met and decided to work together. This project will be a racy thriller. That’s how I’ve planned it for now. Just like Irumbu Thirai, this film will also have a social message,” he said.

Kalyani made her acting debut in Tollywood with the film Hello , which bagged her a Filmfare Award for best debut. This is her second project in Tamil. She is already part of Dulquer Salmaan's Vaan , a Tamil romantic thriller.

Hero is slated to release on 20 December

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2019 11:46:02 IST