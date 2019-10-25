Hero: Salman Khan drops teaser of Sivakarthikeyan, Abhay Deol’s superhero action thriller

Salman Khan has launched the first teaser of the much-anticipated Tamil film, Hero, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the titular role. In fact, Bollywood actor Abhay Deol also makes his Tamil debut with this film.

The teaser begins with Abhay's voiceover which says that the people who say "A for Apple" are his products, whereas the ones who say "A for Airplane" are his competition. Clearly the one at the receiving end of the educational business, Deol seems somewhat of an antagonist in the film.

Check out the teaser

The video clip, clocking in at 1:32 minutes, depicts the rampant corruption prevalent in educational circles — from making fake certificates to several students attempting suicide. Sivakarthikeyan, who plays a common man, attempts to purge the society of these illegal practices.

Directed by PS Mithran and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh of KJR Studios, Hero is speculated to be a superhero film.

Others featuring in the film alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Abhay are Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Ivana in important roles.

“I’d written a story for him (Sivakarthikeyan) long ago, and we were supposed to do a film even before Irumbu Thirai released, sometime in 2017. After the release of my film, we met and decided to work together. This project will be a racy thriller. That’s how I’ve planned it for now. Just like Irumbu Thirai, this film will also have a social message,” Mithran had previously told Times of India.

The music of Hero is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, and George C Williams will helm the camera. 24 AM Studios, which produced Siva-starrer Remo and Seema Raja, is bankrolling this project.

According to The News Minute, Sivakarthikeyan will also be seen in a yet-untitled film by Vignesh Shivn, which will go on floors in 2020. He is also a part of an untitled sci-fi film with Rakul Preet as the female lead.

The Sivakarthikeyan starrer is slated to hit the theatres on 20 December.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2019 10:04:42 IST