Hero: Sivakarthikeyan begins shooting for PS Mithran's next, also starring Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshan

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan, who is gearing for his upcoming film Mr. Local, has a new project in the pipeline directed by PS Mithran. The film was tentatively titled SK15.

However, the team has kickstarted the venture, which is now titled Hero. The film is directed by Irumbu Thirai-fame PS Mithran, and also stars actors Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Ivana. While the music of Hero is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, George C Williams will helm the camera. 24 AM Studios, which produced Siva's Remo and Seema Raja, is bankrolling this project.

The film is produced under the banner of KJR Studios, which took to Twitter and announced the start of project, featuring the picture of clapperboard.

Kalyani made her acting debut in Tollywood with the film Hello, which bagged her a Filmfare Award for best debut. This is her second project in Tamil. She is already part of Dulquer Salmaan's Vaan, a Tamil romantic thriller.

Sivakarthikeyan has also resumed shooting of his next film, a sci-fi flick directed by Ravikumar Rajendran, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh.

