All the cine buffs are gearing up for a long weekend and for those who are wondering what to watch next, ‘Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie’ is a perfect binge-watch for an incoming recess. Watch S.J Suryah, Laila, and debutant Sanjana in one of the most intriguing thrillers made in 2022. This epic tale of Velonie’s murder from the house of Pushkar and Gayatri keeps its viewers on the edge of their seats throughout and keeps them engaged.

‘Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie’ is a story of murder of a beautiful young girl, seen from the Rashomon-esque perspectives of an unrelenting obsessed cop, a novelist captivated by her grace and an opportunistic news editor.

Produced by Pushkar and Gayatri under the banner of Wallwatcher Films, and created by Andrew Louis, the Amazon Original series ‘Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie’, stars the multifaceted film artiste, S.J. Suryah in his streaming debut. The series also marks the acting debut of Sanjana, who plays the titular role of Velonie, and features a stellar ensemble cast including Laila, M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran, and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the team of the show, produced by Pushkar & Gayatri, written, directed and created by Andrew Louis, and starring S.J. Suryah, Sanjana, Laila, Nasser, talk about the unique concept, how it is genuinely different from the other thrillers we have consumed, and much more.

When asked about the idea, Andrew said, “I can’t exactly point out, but it was based on what we have been hearing around us over a period of time. Suddenly, one day I thought I have a story in hand. I’ve said this earlier also that tongue is the most dangerous weapon. With the help of that, you can make a person, break a person, murder someone, all is possible with the help of your tongue. That kind of sounded very unique for me to bring it into a story.”

