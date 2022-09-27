Watching Siddhant Chaturvedi rise and shine in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Season 7 was an absolute treat for the audience. Being the highlight of the entire episode, Siddhant could be seen having a gala time. The actor shared the couch with his Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and discussed his work, love life, and the closet poet in him. While this was Siddhant’s debut appearance, he stole the entire show with his witty replies and charming gestures toward Katrina Kaif.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was amazing with his rapid-fire answers which got him a hamper in return. His gentlemanly behavior made him give the hamper to his co-star Katrina, which touched the audience at heart. The entire episode is an absolute entertainment and true treat for the audience, and without doubt, it was Siddhant whose presence made that possible. In fact, the star did not shy away from taking a jibe at Nepotism, making that the talking point of the episode.

The rating of Alia Bhatt- Ranveer Singh starrer episode is 4.4, Sara-Janhvi 3.5, Kareena- Aamir – 3.7 and Siddhant- Katrina- Ishaan – 6.7 among many others. Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi is gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot on 4th November 2022. It will be exciting to watch more of him on screen this year! His future lineups also include ‘Yudhra‘ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is gearing up for Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3. This film reunites her with Salman Khan and the antagonist will be played by Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the thriller is slated to release on Eid 2023, April 21, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan is set to have a cameo in the climax.

