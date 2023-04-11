One of the most popular Netflix shows The Crown is all set to come with its sixth and final season by the end of this year. While the show is currently under production, it has now been hit by a major setback with one of its lead actors calling it quits. According to the latest developments, Hollywood actress Gillian Anderson who portrayed the role of former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the previous seasons of the royal drama has refused to reprise her role for the final season, thus leaving the producers in a chaotic situation. As producers failed to convince Anderson to return back, reports now suggest that the script has been changed accordingly to handle her absence in the upcoming show.

Gillian Anderson who has also won an Emmy award for her role in the series has reportedly refused to take on the role due to certain “scheduling issues”, reported The Sun citing sources. It further also added Gillian’s portrayal of Thatcher met with global critical acclaim and she was a “huge asset” to the show.

“It had been hoped she would be able to make an appearance in scenes around the golden wedding ( Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s golden wedding anniversary) but sadly that has not been the case due to scheduling issues,” the source added.

With such a major exit from the show, it will now be interesting to see how makers execute the dinner scene, which originally was attended by Thatcher along with the Queen and Philip.

The Crown: Season 6

While the previous five seasons explored deeply into the life of the British monarch (Queen Elizabeth II) and her reign that spanned over decades, the sixth and final season is expected to focus on several events to further show the death of Princess Diana in 1997. Thus with the return of Elizabeth Debicki’s Princess Diana, the season is expected to have scenes depicting the year of the late Princess’s death.

Besides that, it may also feature the story of the Prince and Princess of Wales who met for the first time as students at St Andrews University in 2001.

