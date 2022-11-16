Ektaa R Kapoor is a name that resonates with every Indian, no matter whether you belong to the urban or rural diaspora. She is one of few people in the industry who cannot be put in a box and whose content never stays in one either. Kapoor is the mistress of all content and everything she creates is catered across demographics. This Indian producer has curated TV shows and movies for audiences of all age groups and for people who come from different walks of life. From bankrolling Saas Bahu serials to coming up with films like Dream Girl and Dobaaraa, Ektaa R Kapoor has a taste unlike any. She is everywhere and she also wants to be everywhere.

With Ektaa being well versed in all forms of media, she is considered to be the maven in her profession. Today, she is the most formidable force when it comes to the entertainment industry and has been around for the last 27 years. The producer has ventured into all genres and has produced woke stories years before it became cool.

Ektaa R Kapoor has always been timely and relevant with her content and has always leveled up with what is gravitating today. She is popularly known for being the first to advance toward change. From encouraging women to be her hero to touching the masses in rural India, Ektaa has completely owned the content industry of Indian cinema and there is not debate to it.

Ektaa has been a mistress to the content of all genres. After winning her TV audience with serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay to parallely producing adult content like Ragini MMS, Ragini MMS 2 and comedy drama franchise like Kya Kool Hai Hum, Ektaa R Kapoor has done it all. She has also bankrolled films concentrating on today’s youth such as Udta Punjab, Veere De Wedding amongst all. While Ektaa seems to have been everywhere when it comes to content, she has not explored stories for Kids. And it will be exciting to know if she ever comes with shows and movies around kids. Stay tuned!

