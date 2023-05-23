With the aim to not just entertain but also engage and educate, producer Vinod Bhanushali kicked off his new inning as an independent producer by starting his own production house ‘Bhansali Studios Limited’ (BSL).

Making a huge impact with his debut film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ headlined by Nushrratt Bharuccha, that addressed the social stigma around condoms, BSL successfully established itself as one of the most prominent and successful production houses of Indian cinema.

Continuing the exciting and exhilarating journey of storytelling, BSL came up with their next offering ‘Bandaa’ featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the titular role of a convincing lawyer. While the movie’s first look, teaser and trailer was hugely praised by the audience, industry and critics alike, the special screening of the film held recently has also received overwhelming response.

Praising Vinod Bhanushali and his vision to back a movie like ‘Bandaa’, a reputed website mentioned, “We should appreciate and congratulate the producer of ‘Bandaa’ – Vinod Bhanushali who has the courage to back a subject like this because if a producer isn’t willing to spend money on thought-provoking subjects like ‘Bandaa’, such stories will never get made.”

Drawing similarity between ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ and ‘Bandaa’ is BSL’s exemplary vision and conviction in the stories that need to be told, as movies like these not just entertain the audience, but it also makes them think as a responsible citizen, overcome stigmas and taboos prevalent in our society, thereby giving a better direction to the ever-evolving society.

Touted to be one of the visionary producers of Gen-X, Vinod strongly believes in creating quality and engaging content through riveting stories, inspired and narrated by real-life heroes like the memorable characters portrayed by Nushrratt in ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ and Manoj Bajpayee in ‘Bandaa’.

All eyes are now on BSL’s next project ‘Main ATAL Hoon’ featuring Pankaj Tripathi that revolves around the journey of our ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The first look of the movie, which is currently in shooting stage, has generated huge anticipation amongst the movie buffs.

An experienced marketing and production professional with more than 30 years of experience in the field of films, music and media, Vinod Bhanushali endeavoured into two new ventures under his production house BSL – to produce films of different genres & with HITZ MUSIC, give a next generation platform for music creators.

