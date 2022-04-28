Shibani Dandekar, who recently got married to Farhan Akhtar reveals some secrets from their dating life.

After months of rumours and speculations about their relationship, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar recently married in front of friends and family in a traditional Christian wedding ceremony.

The couple's friend and producer Ritesh Sidhwani staged a star-studded wedding celebration after the small ceremony.

Farhan revealed that he was the one who invited Shibani to coffee. "We met on a show that I was hosting for a TV channel, and Shibani was one of the competitors," Farhan stated. We had always known about each other, but we didn't talk much at the time. After that, we just kept in touch via Twitter or Instagram chatting after the concert."

Talking about their first date, Shibani said that they met at a restaurant in Bandra for breakfast. “I didn’t know what to make out of this…was it really a date? Or not? Like who asks someone out in the morning? But nevertheless, we go, we have coffee, and there’s just pin drop silence throughout.”

There was nothing romantic about their second meeting either. A movie-dinner date, about which Shibani said that “we watched the movie and ate the dinner in silence (again). The whole evening didn’t seem easy, organic or free-flowing. I eventually left his house thinking he’s a nice guy and I did the right thing by giving it a shot again but I don’t think this is working and it’s time to say bye-bye.”

In the interview, Shibani also disclosed the meaning of the tattoo she got done for Farhan: “It’s an F with a star, because Akhtar means a star. It was actually an unplanned tattoo and I got it done when we were on a trip with Dolly, Ritesh and some other friends. It was right after we got engaged. We had not announced it to everyone and it was only when this tattoo happened that everyone got to know.”

