Here's what Nawazuddin Siddiqui considers a real sense of achievement in his life
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is indeed a gem that Bollywood has currently. The actor in the truest sense, has made his distinct place in the industry that too purely with his versatile acting proficiency. The actor has everything today, a huge fanbase, a lavish bungalow in the city of dreams, and all the fame on his feet that speaks volumes of the exceptional achievement he has earned in his life. But that’s not all that charms the actor instead it’s his craft that brings him a sense of achievement in his life.
Recently when Nawazuddin went on an interview, he was asked a question if he feels a sense of achievement ‘Yes I have a bungalow in Mumbai’, to which the actor replied, “No, building my own house is not a sense of achievement for me. When I am doing a scene that gets executed as per my thought, then I feel yes I have achieved something a little. I sleep happily at night thinking about that. These vehicles and bungalows aren’t an achievement.”
Apart from this, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes films like ‘Haddi’, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’.
