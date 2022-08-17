Salman Khan is known to live in his vanity van over the course of the shoot schedule over the years. Taking a leaf from his book, Ranveer Singh recently revealed on Koffee with Karan, his practice to sleep in his van to avoid late arrival on set.

An actor's life while assumed to be glamorous and luxurious also possesses incredible hard work and dedication behind the scenes. Defining both glamour and hard work, Salman Khan has been one of the most inspirational actors for not just the audience but also fellow members of the industry. For decades now, Khan has not only influenced younger actors but also mentored and guided them on varied aspects of the industry.

Salman Khan is known for his 'commitments', while many know the actor is extremely dedicated to his work and ensures offering his hundred percent, not many know that the actor makes his vanity van his home while on sets for his shoots. To avoid delays on sets to feeling fresh for the shoot, staying on the sets has been an extremely fruitful exercise for the Superstar. Following his footsteps, young actors like Ranveer Singh and Aayush Sharma have also made their homes on the sets, which was recently revealed by both the actors.

Recently on Koffee with Karan, Ranveer Singh revealed he follows Salman Khan's strategy to live on the sets in his vanity van, as the hectic schedule takes a toll. Earlier, Aayush Sharma had also revealed living life on the wheels for a month during the shoot of Antim: The Final Truth.

Owing to the busy shoot schedules, often actors lead an exhaustive and hectic life travelling back and forth to the sets, adding to the existing long hours of Hair and Make up to the total amount of shoot time.

Opting for a solution to this, Salman Khan is known to live in his vanity van over the course of the shoot schedule over the years. Taking a leaf from his book, Ranveer Singh recently revealed on Koffee with Karan, his practice to sleep in his van to avoid late arrival on set. Admitting to be a late riser, Ranveer Singh found the best solution to embrace his sleep as well as adhere to his work commitments by living on the sets. While the crew and other members of cast travelled to the set everyday, Ranveer Singh walked fresh on the shoot location, courtesy his vanity van.

Last garnering accolades for his phenomenal performance as Kapil Dev in the critically acclaimed 83, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, among other films.

Recently, during the promotions of Aayush Sharma's latest song Chumma Chumma, the actor revealed he stayed in his vanity van on the sets in Madh Island over the course of the shoot to omit the travel time. Earning a name for himself owing to his dedication and commitment, Aayush Sharma had earlier impressed the audience with his phenomenal transformation from the lean, guy-next-door physique to the bulked, toned, built for Antim: The Final Truth. Imbibing the practice in his daily routine much after the film's release, Aayush Sharma is now a fitness freak with regular updates of his workout on social media.

Carving a name for himself as a dependable actor with Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush Sharma is currently gearing up for his upcoming projects, announcement for which is expected soon.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.