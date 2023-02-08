Vijay Deverakonda is a rare superstar whose popularity remains untouched with a film’s outcome and who both audiences and the industry couldn’t get enough of.

It’s no surprise then that the superstar is on a roll and was announced as the headliner of 3 prominent films. Interestingly enough, these projects will truly put the superstar back on the map and are fitting for a talent of his caliber.

First up, Vijay teams up with Samantha Prabhu for ‘Khushi’, a Telugu language romantic comedy that will be released in all languages. The film clinched an astonishing deal for its non-theatrical rights and sold its digital, Hindi satellite, South language digital and audio rights for all languages for an approximate 100 crores.

Earlier last month, Vijay also announced VD12 that trended on social media platforms. The superstar teams up with National award winning filmmaker Gautan Tinnanuri for this big-ticket entertainer that will see him step into the shoes of a cop.

Most recently, Deverakonda was also announced as lead for Parasuram’s next. The director previously helmed ‘Geeta Govindam’ which saw Vijay cast with Rashmika and was amongst Vijay’s biggest hits that put him in the top bracket. Interestingly, the last two projects were announced in less than a month’s time and is telling of everything we can expect in the future.

Now part of 3 of the biggest projects all of which will also release in other languages, Vijay Deverakonda is back stronger than ever with a slate of films that promise to truly showcase his potential as an artist.

It is believed that such is the superstar’s craze and the unwavering confidence filmmakers have in him; that Vijay is finally working on projects that he deserves and ones that will highlight everything he has to offer on the big screen.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.