Action entertainers had their biggest moment in the sun with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film received global acclaim and is also the biggest blockbuster of 2023 outnumbering the epic Baahubali by collecting a whopping $130 Million USD. Pathaan’s phenomenal success has seen Siddharth Anand’s stock as a maverick filmmaker rising like never before. The film broke record numbers even when it had a grand premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The craze for Pathaan is unmatched and still going strong.

In 2023, Pathaan is the film of the year while Siddharth Anand’s WAR broke all box office records by being the biggest film of 2019. With numerous back-to-back hits like Salaam Namaste, Bang Bang, WAR, and now Pathaan, Anand is always seen delivering content that resonates with the audience even years after its release.

If there was a cloud beyond cloud nine, Siddharth Anand would probably be sitting there. He has all the right, and now perhaps means to do so. After War, which became the biggest opener back in 2019 and the highest-grossing film of that year, he made Pathaanthis year. The numbers for this were even bigger, with over Rs 55 crore on day one and Rs 68 crore on day two.

It was Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after a gap of four years and a month, and the globe went hysterical. Marching ahead of the Hindi collections of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 511 crore), it’s now officially the biggest Hindi film of all time. And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Anand opened up on the response, the calls and messages he has been receiving post the release, Salman Khan’s staggering cameo, the idea of revisiting the space of rom-coms in future, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Rs 55 crore on day one and Rs 68 crore on day two; were you expecting such massive numbers?

No way. No way we could have imagined or any trade analyst could have imagined that any film could do these numbers. And that too in the middle of the week, although 26 January was a holiday, but we still released the film in the middle of the week. War did such numbers back in 2019 when it released on a holiday, so to be able to do 70 crore four years later on a holiday is mind-numbing. When these numbers kept coming, we did not know how to react.

It’s now officially the biggest Hindi film of all time, how many calls and messages have you received ever since it has released?

Apart from the records, it’s how people have reacted to the film so that is something that is very gratifying. Without the love of the audience, we could not have made any record.

