One of the youngest and the most promising actors on the block, Sara Ali Khan is enjoying a satisfying and exciting phase in her career – Having recently wrapped the Delhi schedule of ‘Murder Mubarak’ she jets off to Mumbai to complete a day’s shoot for the film, while simultaneously shooting for the patchwork of Ae Watan Mere Watan.

With this Sara Ali Khan will have three films wrapped and ready for release including ‘Murder Mubarak’, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Back Ke’ with Vicky Kaushal and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, by the end of this month. Soon after, the young actress will jump head-first into the shoot of ‘Metro…In Dino’ which commences mid-May.

Reveals a source, “It’s an exciting phase in Sara Ali Khan’s career with 3 films ready by the end of the month and up for release. She has been living out of her suitcase, traveling extensively for work, and shuffling between two characters all in the same short span of time. What’s even more challenging is that these films fall within different genres and belong to different periods, so it’s remarkable how she is able to make that shift this early in her career.”

Adding that, “She will be shooting for some remaining patch work of ‘Aye Watan Mere Watan’, after ‘Murder Mubarak’, and will wrap both the films by end of this month. After which she hops on to the sets of Metro.. Inn Dino.”

Despite her choc-o-bloc schedule, Sara has been managing it all like a pro and bringing her 100% to each of these projects. After the reception she received for Gaslight, she has 3 big projects releasing this year and is also part of the highly anticipated ‘Metro…In Dino’ with lots of exciting things in store for the actress’ fans.

