Ridhi Dogra is one actress who has always booked her distinct mark on the screen with her amazing performance. This has always made her a favorite among the audience while leading to building a loyal fan base around the nation. Indeed the actress deserves it all as she has profoundly made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her sheer dedication and hard work. While she left everyone impressed with her brilliant performances in Asur: Welcome to your Dark Side and The Married Woman, her recently released Pitchers season 2 came with a lot of reasons for her fans to shower their love for her that have flooded the social media universe with immense love from her huge fan army.

From dropping in the comments to praise her acting potential to referring to her as the new Crush to praising her amazing dialogue delivery in the character of VC Prachi Meena, Ridhi totally captured the hearts of the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ur Dιe hard faη Rιdhι 🥀🧿 (@urdiehardfanridhi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ur Dιe hard faη Rιdhι 🥀🧿 (@urdiehardfanridhi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhi ki Pragya ✨🤍 (@ridhi_dogra_fp)

As Ridhi is receiving love from all across for her appearance in Pitchers Season 2, her 2023 lineups are even more exciting. She will be seen in Lakadbaggha which is all set to release on 13th January 2023. Apart from that, on the work front, Ridhi Dogra will also be seen in, Asur 2, Jawan, and Tiger 3.

