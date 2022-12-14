Fans anxiously await Hrithik Roshan’s films like an event and with the actor coming to the big screens after his superhit, War in 2019, the excitement was unreal. With Vikram Vedha, the superstar set an all-new performance benchmark, playing a gangster with effortlessness and unmatched screen presence and skill that made all forget about the his star status, as he outshined all not just by giving the year’s best, but also his career’s best performance as Vedha.

Unquestionably, it has been one of the best this year, with some referring to it as Hrithik’s career’s finest, the superstar stood out from the crowd where he didn’t just play the role of ‘Vedha’ but lived and became this complicated, and layered character of ‘Vedha’!

Hrithik completely absorbed every element of the character and his nuances and let go of all inhibitions to get under the skin of this eccentric character. His solid portrayal drove fans into a frenzy as they took to social media to shower him with overwhelming praise. And even talking about the critics, the superstar only got positive and cheering reviews from each and every renowned critic.

What’s interesting is that Hrithik Roshan is the only superstar, cutting across generations, to take on iconic roles and deliver. If there were any apprehensions about the cult film headlined by Vijay Sethupathi being remade with Hrithik Roshan stepping into the iconic role, the superstar put them all to rest!

While many would fear reinventing this iconic character, Hrithik brought unhinged intensity to his role as Vedha with a portrayal that was ruthless, menacingly crazy yet likeable and deliciously mischievous.

This wasn’t the first instance of Roshan’s interpretation of an iconic role being well received. In the past he stepped into the shoes of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, a cult character originally played by Amitabh Bachchan. Not only did Hrithik’s Agneepath break the record for the highest-opening day for a film in India and emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2012, but many even considered it to be superior to the original film.

After the accolades he won for Vikram Vedha, Hrithik is currently filming Fighter, India’s first aerial action film, which is also one of the most anticipated films that marks his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone.

