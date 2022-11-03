Prime Video’s My Policeman will see pop icon Harry Styles donning the policeman’s uniform for the first time in his acting career. Having premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and toured the London FIlm Festival among others, the film has already been the center of multiple conversations for its phenomenal starcast and impeccable acting. The film narrates the story of Tom, a policeman in 1950s Britain, who falls in love with a schoolteacher (Emma Corrin/ Gina McKee) on the Brighton coast. However, he soon begins a passionate same-sex affair with a museum curator (David Dawson/ Rupert Everett), in spite of homosexuality being illegal in that era.

Recalling the time when the news of Harry’s casting broke the internet, Michael said, “When it (the news) started to get out, sales of Bethan Roberts’ novel, on which the film is based, went through the roof. It was absolutely berserk. This poor, lovely author who had just been ambling along minding her own business suddenly became a best-selling writer literally overnight. And I thought, ‘Oh my God, I see, that’s the power of this boy.’”

Michael also revealed that it was actually Styles’ team who approached him for the role, when the script was making circles in the film circuit. After meeting Styles, Grandage was impressed with how Harry spoke “very, very eloquently” about what he could bring to the character of Tom. “He was very clear, saying, ‘I’ve done one film, and I’m just making another now, and I know that I would love something like this to be my next film project.’” the director noted.

With a decorated star cast having names like Emma Corrin, Harry Styles, David Dawson, Linus Roache, GinaMckee and Rupert Everett, the film is set to premiere on Prime Video starting November 4 in 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.