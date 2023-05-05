Here's how Farah Khan has emerged as the 'Queen of IIFA'!
Farah Khan has rocked the IIFA stage many times in her career even if she hasn’t performed at the event. She will be hosting IIFA Rocks 2023 along with Karan Johar and she has turned hostess for the previous years as well. She has been taken home the IIFA trophy multiple times in her career so far. Here are some of her victories:
IIFA 2005
Best Debut Director: Main Hoon Na
IIFA 2004
Best Choreography: Kal Ho Naa Ho
IIFA 2005
Best Choreography: Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
IIFA 2009
Best Choreography: Dostana
IIFA 2011
Best Choreography: Dabangg
IIFA recently tweeted from their official Twitter account- “Just like #FarahKhan said, get your tickets from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi with EaseMyTrip.com and win a chance to attend the magical weekend of #IIFA2023! What are you waiting for, get your ticket today.”
Just like #FarahKhan said, get your tickets from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi with https://t.co/c9CzlRutKn and win a chance to attend the magical weekend of #IIFA2023!
What are you waiting for, get your ticket today💃🏼#IIFAONYAS #EaseMyTrip @EaseMyTrip @nishantpitti @rikantpitti pic.twitter.com/OKvSnoPjPh
— IIFA (@IIFA) April 28, 2023
The biggest celebration of Indian cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), returns with its 23rd edition to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this month in May.
To kick start the countdown, a press conference was held in Mumbai on 29th November last year. Present on the occasion were Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya who will take center stage with other Bollywood A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh and many more at the mega grand awards. They were joined by Nouf Al-Boushelaibi, Director of Strategic Marketing & Communications at DCT Abu Dhabi, Executive Director of Group Communications and Destination Marketing, Miral – Taghrid AlSaeed and Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India and Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of Ease My Trip.
Farah hosted IIFA Rocks last year with Aparshakti Khurrana and she can’t wait to be back in Yas Island. “It’s one of my favorite places, IIFA is one of my favorite award shows and Karan is one of my favorite people even though he is always going Toodles on me. If you enjoy our Insta reels, make sure you catch us live, double dhamaka hoga as the world dances to our tunes,” she assured.
