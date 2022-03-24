Apart from an amazing storyline, the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur's 'Dasvi' is also trending for one more reason and that is Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone.

As soon as the trailer for the upcoming film Dasvi, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur, was released yesterday, fans of the actors began to create a buzz online. The trailer drew a lot of attention, but one person in particular was enthralled by it, and that was none other than Deepika Padukone.

In one scene of the Dasvi trailer, Abhishek Bachchan, who is studying for a high school exam, is asked to convert the active voice sentence "Ranveer loves Deepika" into passive voice, to which Bachchan responds amusingly, "Everybody loves Deepika." Padukone responded by sharing the Dasvi trailer on her Instagram Story and thanking and wishing the film's team success.

Here's what she exactly said:

Deepika Padukone had previously collaborated with Abhishek Bachchan in two films, the first being Ashutosh Gowarikar's 2010 film Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey and the second being Farah Khan's 2014 film Happy New Year. The actress was most recently seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhariya Karwa, and Ananya Panday.

Deepika Padukone has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. In Pathaan, she will reunite with her Chennai Express co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika will also be seen in the remake of The Intern alongside veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan is receiving a lot of love and praise from his fans for his acting skills in Dasvi. The film, which has been produced by the makers of Hindi Medium, is about the importance of education.

The film centres around Abhishek Bachchan, who essays the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a proud "Jat chief minister" who has been arrested for corruption. The plot of the film seems to take an unexpected turn when Bachchan is angered by the words of an IPS officer who refers to him as a "anpadh gawaar (uneducated)". This prompts him to continue his education while in jail and pass Class 10 or 'Dasvi.'

