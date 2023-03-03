Hollywood actress Amber Heard might have gone through a drastic downfall in her professional life, following the controversial divorce trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, but she continues to remain in the headlines for her personal life, especially her relationships. Best known for films like Justice League and Aquaman, the actress became a wide topic of discussion after the legal proceedings between her and Depp. The couple after getting married in 2015 went for a divorce right away in 2016, which was finalised in 2017. Following this, Heard also levelled a series of serious allegations against her ex-husband accusing him of abusing her both physically and mentally, thus prompting Depp to sue her in return for defamation. While this indeed led to an ugly round of public proceedings where both sides made shocking revelations, not many took note of Heard getting romantically involved in a relationship at the time.

As per several media reports, the actress was dating professional cinematographer Bianca Butti and the two were believed to be head over heels in love for around two years before parting ways when Heard was filming Aquaman 2 in the UK.

Read to know in detail how things unfolded between the two.

What happened between Amber Heard and Bianca Butti?

According to The Mirror, Amber Heard and Bianca Butti started dating in January 2020 and were often seen together going out. As per US Weekly, a source said, “Amber is fine and happier than ever. Bianca has been very supportive of her, and Amber feels like she can trust her and be comfortable around her, especially since they were friends first.”

Even during Depp’s 2020 lawsuit against The Sun, Bianca was spotted attending the trial and showing her support for Amber Heard. While Bianca was missing from Depp’s defamation trial against Heard last year, she showed her solidarity through Instagram by sharing a post in support of Amber Heard and wrote, “My support goes out to Amber Heard and all survivors of sexual, physical, psychological abuse. What is happening in the media, social and other, is just awful and inappropriate.”

Despite having a strong relationship, it was reported that the two after being together for almost two years had called it quits.

